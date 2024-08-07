EUR/GBP: A brief pullback can’t be ruled out – Société Générale

A break beyond 0.8650 would be crucial to confirm further uptrend, SG FX strategists note.
A break above 0.8650 to confirm further uptrend
“EUR/GBP defended the lower limit of a multi-month channel near 0.8395/0.8380 resulting in a sharp rebound. It recently crossed above the 200-DMA and the upper band. The pair is now in vicinity to potential hurdle of 0.8620/0.8650 representing peaks of April / May.”
“A brief pullback can’t be ruled out. It would be interesting to see if the pair can defend the channel band near 0.8550, failure would mean possibility of deeper down move. A break beyond 0.8650 would be crucial to confirm further uptrend.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.0900 amid USD rebound, upbeat mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900 in European trading on Wednesday, erasing early losses. The continued recovery in risk sentiment and a broad US Dollar rebound, in the face of the USD/JPY rally, keep the pair on the defensive.
USD/JPY holds near 147.00 after BoJ's Uchida-led volatility
USD/JPY remains strongly bid near 147.00 after testing 148.00 early Wednesday. Traders digest the dovish comments from the BoJ official Uchida, helping the Japanese Yen recover some ground, despite the upbeat mood. The Fed- BoJ policy divergence stays in the spotlight.
Gold tests critical daily support line, as sellers refuse to give up
Gold price is extending its losing momentum into the fifth straight day on Wednesday, approaching the weekly low of $2,364 amid a broadly firmer US Dollar and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin likely to crash 19% as dead-cat scenario unfolds
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are currently showing indications of modest recoveries, with each cryptocurrency experiencing brief upward movements. However, these recoveries appear to be temporary.
JPY weaker, VIX falling, stocks rebound, what's next?
The Dollar is currently starting to appreciate again against most other currencies. In light of the negative headlines from the economic sight the Greenback might weaken again, though.