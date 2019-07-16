In light of advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, investors added around 2.3K contracts to their open interest positions at the beginning of the week. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the third session in a row, this time by nearly 38K contracts.

EUR/USD stays capped by the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains unable to pick up further pace and challenge the 1.1300 handle and beyond, where emerges the major resistance at the 200-day SMA. While rising open interest favours a move higher, the important drop in volume as of late warns against the sustainability of such a move.