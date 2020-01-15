In light of advanced data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest shrunk by just 509 contracts on Tuesday while volume went down for the second session in a row, now by more than 12K contracts.

EUR/USD looks to extend the rebound

EUR/USD’s negative session on Tuesday was accompanied by declining open interest and volume, leaving the probability of a deeper pullback as shallow. That said, the continuation of the recovery looks likely in the near term, always with the immediate target at the 200-day SMA near 1.1140.