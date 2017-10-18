EUR futures: bears remain in control

EUR futures: bears remain in controlBy Pablo Piovano
According to CME Group’s flash data for EUR futures markets, open interest receded by nearly 900 contracts on Tuesday vs. Monday’s 449,028 contracts. Volume, instead, rose by almost 31K contracts, partially reverting the previous significant drop of more than 72K contracts.
EUR/USD re-focused on 1.1660
EUR/USD keeps the bearish note so far this week, down for the fifth session in a row amidst a broad-based bid tone around the buck.
Declining spot prices coupled with dwindling open interest points to liquidation of long positions, allowing for extra downside in the near term. In addition, the pick up in volume adds to the potential acceleration of the downside.
The next support of relevance appears in the 1.1670/60 band (early October lows and August’s lows).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.