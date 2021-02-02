EUR/CHF: Further in-range strength is expected after the strong surge – Credit Suisse

The EUR/CHF pair has broken above mid-range resistance at its 55-day average to suggest a swing higher towards the top of its range at 1.0868/93, analysts at Credit Suisse appraise.
“We see near-term resistance next at 1.0841/42, before 1.0864/68, which is the start of a tougher band of resistance that we expect to continue defining the top end of the recent range. Above here would see a test of the key 38.2% retracement of the 2019/2020 fall at 1.0876/78, where we would expect to see a concerted effort to cap.”
“Support moves initially to 1.0809, which ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact. Beyond here could see a move back to 1.0792/91 and then to 1.0761/50, removal of which would see a renewed test of the range-lows at 1.0742/37, which comprise the recent and December lows as well as the 200-day average and uptrend from May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
