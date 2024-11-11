- Eurozone’s thin economic docket and German bond yield dip contribute to EUR’s decline.
- Upcoming Aussie data includes Westpac Consumer Confidence and NAB Business Confidence.
- EUR/AUD technicals suggest potential further downside with key support near 1.6100.
The Euro began the week on a lower note against the Australian Dollar, drops over 0.45% late during the North American session. A risk-off mood trade in the currency market, keept investors worried about possible tariffs by the upcoming Trump’s administration. The EUR/AUD trades at 1.6207, after reaching a daily high of 1.6284.
EUR/AUD falls as traders eye potential tariffs under Trump and await key Australian data
A scarce economic docket in the Eurozone and Australia, left traders adrift to sentiment linked to the newly elected US President Donald Trump. However, European Central Bank (ECB) members Yannis Stoumaras commented ECB rates will hit 2% goal in September of 2025.
Another reason behind the Euro’s fall was the drop of the 10-year German Bund yield, down two basis points to 2.33%.
In the meantime, the Aussie’s economic docket will feature on Tuesday the release of the Westpac Consumer Confidence for November. October’s reading was 89.8, and any measure below that level, would indicate that Australians are feeling less optimistic on the economy.
Later, the Aussie’s NAB Business Confidence for October, would be revealed. September came at -2.
On the Eurozone area, the schedule will feature German’s inflation rate, which is expected to edge up 0.4% MoM, exceeding September’s 0%. On a yearly basis, October’s inflation is expected to rise to 2%, from 1.6%.
EUR/AUD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/AUD remains consolidates, as shown in the daily chart. However, it’s slightly tilted to the downside, as the exchange rate persists below the confluence of the 20, 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This and the Relative Strengt Index (RSI) falling deeper, hints the cross could crack the 1.6200 in the short term.
In that event, the first support would be the 1.6100 psychological level, followed by major support at 1.6005, October 2 swing low. On the other hand, if buyers reclaim 1,6300, the next resistance area would be the confluence of daily SMAs at around 1.6327/1.6332.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|AUD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|USD
|NZD
|CHF
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.00%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|USD
|-0.06%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces further weakness near term
AUD/USD weakened further and revisited the 0.6560 region amidst quite a negative start to the week and in response to the sharp move higher in the US Dollar and disheartening news from the Chinese economy.
EUR/USD backslides on thin Monday volumes
EUR/USD slid to a fresh 30-week low on Monday, kicking off the first trading session of the week with a 0.6% decline. Fiber extended losses below the 1.0700 handle as Euro bulls evaporate as markets await key US Consumer Price Index inflation and a fresh update to pan-European Gross Domestic Product figures.
Gold falls as firm US Dollar is boostes by tariff woes
Gold plummets more than 2.50% on Monday as the Greenback hits a four-month high. Expectations that Donald Trump’s second presidential term could spark an escalation on the trade war front is keeping the US Dollar on the front foot.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Could ETH see new all-time high after 30% rise and record ETF inflows?
Ethereum is up nearly 3% on Monday as it tackles the resistance near $3,300 for the first time since July. After soaring nearly 30% in the past week and seeing record ETH exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows and open interest growth, the top altcoin could continue its bullish momentum and aim for a new all-time high.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.