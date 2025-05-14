EUR a mid-performer in context of broad-based USD weakness – Scotiabank

The Euro (EUR) is entering Wednesday’s NA session with a decent 0.5% gain, a mid-performer among the G10 in the context of a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
Markets ignoring dovish ECB comments
"Fundamental developments have been limited and there have been no high level data releases, leaving the focus squarely centered on media reports reinforcing the view of a currency-focused US administration and its preference for a weaker USD."
"Markets appear to be ignoring the continued dovishness from policymakers at the ECB, including Tuesday’s comments from GC member Villeroy leaning toward further rate cuts this summer."
"EUR/USD’s sharp bounce off of support around its 50 day MA (1.1095) appears to have cemented a near-term low, providing a broader range roughly bound between support in the mid/upper-1.10 area and resistance above 1.15. The decline in the RSI has stalled but the recovery has been minimal and its current reading around 50 implies a loss of momentum and a neutral level overall."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes from tops, back near 1.1230 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD pulled back from its intraday peak near 1.1270, revisiting the 1.1230 zone on Wednesday on the back of the persistent offered stance in the US Dollar. With no major economic releases scheduled, traders will be closely watching remarks from central bank policymakers.
GBP/USD slips back to 1.3320 on tepid USD bounce
GBP/USD extended Tuesday’s strong advance, although it is now coming back to the low-1.3300s on Wednesday following hawkish BoE remarks and a lacklustre bullish attempt in the Greenback. Traders are now focused on Fed commentary and developments in trade negotiations.
Gold accelerates losses, breaks below $3,200
Gold dipped below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday to hit fresh five-week lows amid persistent outflows in response to alleviated demand for the safe-haven metal. Traders continue to dump the yellow metal on the back of steady optimism on the trade front.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.