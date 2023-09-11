EU Commission lowers Eurozone GDP forecast amid recession risks

In its quarterly assessment published on Monday, the European Commission downgraded its projections for the Eurozone’s economic growth for this year and the next, citing that the German economy has slipped into recession.
Additional takeaways
Sees Eurozone GDP growth at 0.8% in 2023, 1.3% in 2024, down from 1.1% and 1.6% respectively seen in May.
Expects German economy to shrink by 0.4% in 2023 against its May forecast of 0.2% growth, sees German 2024 growth at 1.1% vs. 1.4% forecast in May.
Expects France to grow 1.0% in 2023, faster than the 0.7% it forecast in May.
Expects Italy to grow 0.9% this year vs. 1.2% forecast in May.
Slashes Dutch growth forecast to 0.5% this year from 1.8% see in May, expects 1.0% in 2024 vs. 1.2% expected in May.
Sees Eurozone inflation at 5.6% in 2023 vs 5.8% forecast in May, expects 2.9% Eurozone inflation in 2024 vs. 2.8% forecast in May.
Market reaction
The quarterly forecasts fail to have any notable impact on the Euro, as EUR/USD continues to trade sideways around 1.0725, up 0.24% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 amid notable USD supply
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, moving away from a three-month low. A broad-based USD pullback from a multi-month top is seen as a key factor lending some support. Traders now look to this week's key macro data from the UK and the US for a fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates as investors eye inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.