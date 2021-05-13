ECB's Stournaras: Markets show increase in inflation expectations

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras noted on Thursday that markets show an increase in inflation expectations but added that inflation worries in Europe are not the same as in the US, as reported by Reuters.

"Both fiscal and monetary policy in Europe is in the right mix," Stournaras said.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was posting small daily gains at 1.2075.