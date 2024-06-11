ECB’s Rehn: Monetary policy has dampened price pressures

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday that the “monetary policy has dampened price pressures.”
He added that “there has been considerable progress in bringing inflation down to target.”
Market reaction
The above comments add to the renewed downside in the EUR/USD pair, as it flirts with intraday lows near 1.0750, at the time of writing.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back below 1.0750 on renewed US Dollar buying
EUR/USD is falling back below 1.0750 in the European session on Tuesday. A tepid risk sentiment fuels fresh demand for the safe-haven US Dollar, dragging the pair lower. Dovish ECB-speak and EU political jitters continue to undermine the pair.
GBP/USD keeps range above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD retreats from session highs but manages to hold above 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed the Employment Change in the three months to April was -140,000, making it hard for Pound Sterling to gather strength.
Gold price remains on the defensive amid renewed rate jitters, US Dollar demand
Gold price edges lower, pressured by reduced Fed rate cut bets. Political uncertainty in Europe and geopolitical risks should limit the downside. Traders also seem hesitant ahead of the US CPI and FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Is Ethereum price forming a local top?
Ethereum price faces struggles to surpass the $4,000 barrier. On-chain data reveals that investors appear to be capitalizing on gains, contributing to the emergence of a potential local peak.
Fed meeting, inflation report, Apple conference highlight busy week
Wednesday will be an interesting day for the markets and could result in some volatility, depending on how things go. The U.S. Commerce Department is due to release the May reading for the CPI.