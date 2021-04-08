ECB’s Rehn: Better to maintain accommodative policy

Speaking to CNBC this Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Olli Rehn said that inflation threatens to remain too slow in the Eurozone.
Additional quotes:
- Better to maintain the accommodative policy.
- Time to rethink our monetary policy strategy.
- Sees positive spillover from US stimulus.
- Sees recovery strengthening in H2 and 2022.
The comments did little to influence the shared currency or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair, which remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.1880-85 region, up 0.10% for the day.
