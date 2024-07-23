ECB’s de Guindos: Inflation data practically in line with our projections

In an interview with Europa Press on Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said “inflation data practically in line with our projections.”
Additional quotes
Data-wise, September is a much more convenient month for taking decisions than July was.
Current level of uncertainty is huge, so we have to be prudent when taking decisions.
Will look particularly closely at wage developments.
Reelection of Ursula Von der Leyen is a confidence indicator as regards stability.
Outcome of French elections has created additional uncertainty.
Would like to see more cross-border banking M&A transactions because we want to have a single banking market.
Market reaction
At the press time, EUR/USD is grinding lower to near 1.0885, down 0.05% on the day.
