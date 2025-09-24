European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said that the central bank doesn’t see major threats to inflation in either direction, adding that interest rates are currently well positioned, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Key quotes
We are doing pretty well.
We expect growth to be in a good place in the coming years on good fundamentals and resilient labour market.
Uncertainty is still there.
Risks to inflation very balanced.
We are in a good place.
We will be close to target for the next two years.
Inflation expectations are well anchored.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD pair is down 0.23% on the day, trading near 1.1788.
