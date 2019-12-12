ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in December as expected

- ECB keeps interest rate on main refinancing operation steady at 0%.
- Shared currency doesn't react to expected rate decision.
- ECB President Lagarde will appear in her first press conference at 13:30 GMT.
At its monetary policy meeting held on December 12th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's first press conference at 13:30 GMT.
The EUR/USD pair's reaction was largely muted to the ECB's remarks and was last seen posting small daily gains near 1.1130.
Key takeaways
"ECB expects interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."
"On 1 November net purchases were restarted under ECB's APP at a monthly pace of €20 billion."
"ECB expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising interest rates."
"ECB intends to continue reinvesting, in full, principal payments from maturing securities purchased under app for an extended period of time past date when it starts raising interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Lagarde leaves ECB rates unchanged, EUR/USD mute
Christine Lagarde presides over her first decision at the European Central Bank and may provide clues on her views and policies. EUR/USD grinds higher.
GBP/USD retreats further from nine-month highs, nears 1.3100
GBP/USD has extended its decline amid renewed EUR demand within ECB’s monetary policy announcement. UK elections weigh as polls show a further narrowing in Conservatives’ advantage.
Federal Reserve leaves rates unchanged, is undecided about the future
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and the governors indicated that they expected little change in the economy or Fed policy for the next year.
Gold soars with ECB, retakes 1,480.00
The bright metal hit a fresh weekly high at 1,483 as dismal US data and ECB’s monetary policy announcement added pressure on a vulnerable dollar. Spot gold at critical Fibonacci resistance.
USD/JPY: Intraday uptick falters ahead of descending trend-line/200-hour SMA
USD/JPY once again manages to find some support near 108.45 region. The set-up warrants some caution before placing any directional bets.