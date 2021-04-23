ECB expects difficult decision on buying pace in June – Bloomberg

The European Central Bank's (ECB) policymakers are reportedly differing on views with regards to economic optimism and asset purchases, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The decision over the pace of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) is expected to be difficult at June's policy meeting, Bloomberg further noted.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.32% on a daily basis at 1.2055.