DXY Price Analysis: Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now

- The DXY sold off again on Thursday, dropping below its 21DMA.
- The index has been under pressure since breaking below a key January uptrend.
The Dollar Index (DXY) came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates also dropped back below its 21-day moving average, which currently resides at 90.147.
DXY breaking trendlines
Some thought the trendline break of importance was the break above the downtrend linking the 7, 9 and 21 December and 11 January highs. The break of this trendline last Friday opened the door to a brief test attempt to move back to the 91.00 level, but this ultimately proved to be a fakeout. Within a day, the DXY was back below this downtrend and broke below another trendline that traders had been keeping an eye on; the uptrend linking the 6, 13 and 14 January lows. DXY even retested this uptrend on Thursday, practically to the tick. It proved to be the perfect classic break of a trend line, retest, then resume back in the breakout direction; the DXY has since dropped back towards the 90.00 level.
A break below this psychologically important level, as well as last week’s 89.92 low, will open the door to a potential move back to annual and multi-year lows in the 89.20s. A break below that will open the door to further selling pressure and test of the 2018 low at 88.25. If DXY can break this level, that would put it at its lows since December 2014.
DXY four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps above 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 CPI
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.7220 as strong New Zealand (NZ) Consumer Price Index (CPI) propels the kiwi pair during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote not only reversed the previous pullback but also prints a four-day winning streak.
EUR/USD up and near a Fibonacci resistance level
The EUR/USD pair is trading near a daily high of 1.2172, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January rally. Bulls ready to push it higher once above this level.
XAU/USD edges back from two-week highs but 50DMA acts as support
Spot gold prices have dropped back from fresh near-two week highs set at $1875 during the early European session, though have found support in the $1860s above the 50-day moving average which currently resides at $1860. At present, XAU/USD trades around 0.4% or just under $7 lower on the day.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, trades in multi-session lows near the 90.00 support on Thursday.