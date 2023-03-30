Dow Jones
The Dow Jones Index continues to benefit from fresh risk appetite as traders feel more comfortable on easing fears after collapse of two US banks.
The price rose to three-week high in European trading on Thursday, in extension of 0.85% advance on Wednesday, marking 50% retracement of larger 34547/31529 fall.
Near-term action is underpinned by 10/200DMA golden cross and formation of 10/20DMA bull-cross and rising bullish momentum on daily chart.
Fresh advance needs close above cracked pivots at 32991/33038 (former top of Mar 22 / 50% retracement) to boost bullish signals and keep focus at 33289/33394 targets (55DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 34547/31529).
Investors await release of US PCE data on Friday, for more evidence on inflation, which will return to Fed’s focus after immediate threats from the recent bank turmoil eased.
Res: 32990; 33290; 33394; 33475.
Sup: 32991; 32860; 32757; 32572.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
