Dow Jones News: futures point to a weak start, CPI, Powell in focus

- The DowJones index closed flat near 27,700 on Tuesday.
- Trade hopes continue to keep sentiment buoyant.
- US inflation figures and Powell’s testimony will be key today.
The US stocks benchmark closed around Monday’s levels yesterday, following a narrow trade range and with all the attention on the US-China trade front.
Dow Jones now looks to data and Powell
In this regard, the speech by President Trump failed to ignite fresh hopes as he declined to mention anything related to the probable roll over of some existing tariffs, while the time and venue of his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping still remains unknown. Trump reiterated, however, that a trade deal remains close.
Later today, investors will scrutinize Fed’s Powell’s testimony before the US Congress, while inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of October will also be in the limelight.
Furthermore, today’s Dow futures point to a somewhat soft start of the US session and are currently trading just above the 27,600 region.
In the meantime, DowJones faces the next interim resistance at 27,774.7 (all-time high Nov.7) while on the downside the next interim support emerges at the 10-day SMA at 27,476.7 seconded by July’s high at 27,398.7 and then the September peak at 27,306.7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
