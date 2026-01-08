Dow Jones futures fall as caution grows ahead of US jobs data

Dow Jones futures slip by 0.19% to trade below 49,150 during the European session on Thursday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fall 0.15% and 0.21% to around 6,950 and 25,780, respectively. US stock futures declined after major US indexes closed mixed in the previous session, as investors digested fresh economic data amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

In Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slid 0.94% and 0.34%, respectively, retreating from record closing highs. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged up 0.16%, supported by a 2.5% rise in Google parent Alphabet.

Traders turned cautious as recent data point to a fragile US economic backdrop ahead of Friday’s crucial jobs report, tempering market sentiment. Cyclical sectors that tend to lag during economic slowdowns, including industrials, materials, and financials, weighed on the market.

JOLTS Job Openings came in at 7.146 million in November. This reading followed the 7.449 million openings recorded in October (revised from 7.67 million) and came in below the market expectation of 7.6 million. The US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change showed an increase of 41,000 jobs in December, following a revised decline of 29,000 in November. The figure comes in slightly below market expectations of 47,000.

The US Initial Jobless Claims data will be eyed later in the North American session. Attention will be shifted toward Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to show job gains of 55,000 in December, down from 64,000 in November.