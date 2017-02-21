Don’t rule out a US-China trade war just yet – Danske Bank

Chief Analyst, Allan von Mehren at Danske Bank, notes that Trump has struck a softer tone towards China lately but at the same time his economic team is looking at ways to take measures against China in a less confrontational way.

Key Quotes

“There have been a couple of interesting developments lately in US-China trade relations.

First: Donald Trump has chosen a more conciliatory path with China . His telephone call with China’s president Xi Jinping on 9 February was described by the White House as a ‘lengthy’ and ‘extremely cordial’ conversation and Trump agreed to support the One China policy at the request of Xi Jinping. Chinese state media also wrote in a new and more optimistic tone about US-China relations following the call. The change of style by Trump on the China issue is positive with respect to avoiding a conflict between the two nations.

Second: however, only four days later The Wall Street Journal reported that the US was eying a new tactic to press China on the trade issue. According to the article, the commerce secretary would designate the practice of currency manipulation as an unfair subsidy when employed by any country, instead of singling out China. US companies would be able to bring anti-subsidy actions themselves to the US Commerce Department against China or other countries."

“Apparently, the new National Trade Council in the White House headed by China hawk Peter Navarro is drawing up the plan. The plan aims to balance the goal of challenging China on trade and currency while keeping relations with the country on an ‘even keel’.”

“Using this tactic, the US would avoid singling out China, as it would also include other nations. However, it might also mean that the US would add a country such as Germany, which the Trump administration has accused of having a much undervalued currency through its membership of the euro.”

“The change of tactic by the Trump administration would also solve another problem: it is very difficult for the US government to label China a ‘currency manipulator’ according to the three criteria stipulated by the US Treasury Department, as China meets only one of the three.”

“Another tack that the US administration is considering taking according to The Wall Street Journal is to produce alternative trade deficit numbers, which would increase the US trade deficit and thus support the case for ‘defensive steps’ on trade.”

“This picture would overstate the US trade deficit and for Trump underline how much the US is losing from trade. It would affect the deficit with Mexico and Canada in particular, with China less affected.”

“Trade war still a risk this year