Democratic sweep in US elections would bring forward Fed rate hikes – Morgan Stanley

A blue wave or Democratic sweep in US Presidential Elections due on Nov. 3 could boost US economic growth prospects beyond 2021. However, it could also cause the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates earlier than expected, according to Jim Caron, a fixed income portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Key quotes (Source: CNBC)

The Fed's first rate hike could be brought forward from around 2024-2025 to 2023-2024 — depending on how other policies, such as taxation, turn out in the event of a blue wave. The US economy is already expected to rebound in 2021. An additional stimulus that's likely to come with a "blue wave" would further boost growth potential.

The Fed cut interest rates to near zero in March and launched bond-buying programs to counter coronavirus-induced recession fears. It has indicated that rates could stay at current levels through 2023.



