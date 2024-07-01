“According to the BIS, the USD accounts for almost 90% of global FX transactions in trade and investments, well ahead other significant currencies such as the Euro (EUR) and the Off-shore Yuan (CNY). Nonetheless, the dedollarisation process has long-term implications for global markets, trade dynamics, and the international monetary system.”

“An enlarged BRICS can develop alternative financial institutions and systems, reducing dependence on traditional institutions like the IMF and the World Bank. BRICS countries could also increase their collective influence in international forums like the United Nations and the G20, creating a counterbalance to Western alliances such as NATO and the EU.”

“Many countries are not looking to decouple from the US Dollar (USD) but to reduce reliance on the greenback and other Western reserve currencies, like the de-risking policy pursued by the US and the EU with China. They are responding to rising geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and Europe against Russia and China.”

In the first half of 2024, the global financial landscape witnessed an increase in the momentum of dedollarisation. The movement is driven by various geopolitical, economic, and strategic factors by countries seeking to diversify their currency holdings and reduce vulnerability to the US monetary policy and financial and economic sanctions, DBS macro analysts Philip Wee and Ma Tieying note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.