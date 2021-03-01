Crude Oil Futures: Rebound in the offing

CME Group’s advanced prints for crude oil futures markets noted traders scaled back their open interest position by around 2.5K contracts at the end of last week, reversing at the same time two consecutive daily builds. In the same line, volume resumed the downside, this time by around 215.5K contracts.
WTI shifts the attention to 2021 highs near $64.00
Friday’s strong correction in prices of the WTI was against the backdrop of diminishing open interest and volume, hinting at the idea that a bounce is now on the cards in the very near-term. On the upside, the focus is now on the recent 2021 highs below the $64.00 mark per barrel (February 25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
