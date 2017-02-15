Could intervene any time if krona strengthens too much - Riksbank's Ingves

By Haresh Menghani

In the post-monetary policy decision chat with Bloomberg, Sweden's central bank Chief Stefan Ingves was quoted saying they could intervene any time if Krona strengthens too much. 

Key highlights:

   •   sees no big problem with govt bond liquidity
   •   important that krona doesn't strengthen too rapidly
   •   inflation to move sideways in coming months
   •   FX mandate serves us well in an uncertain world
   •   QE has worked well, much better than expected
   •   by far not at the end of the road for stimulus if need be
   •   we have a lively political conversation in US
   •   major changes to global trade policies could be an issue
   •   fully possible to see scenarios that aren't good