Could intervene any time if krona strengthens too much - Riksbank's Ingves

In the post-monetary policy decision chat with Bloomberg, Sweden's central bank Chief Stefan Ingves was quoted saying they could intervene any time if Krona strengthens too much.

Key highlights:

• sees no big problem with govt bond liquidity

• important that krona doesn't strengthen too rapidly

• inflation to move sideways in coming months

• FX mandate serves us well in an uncertain world

• QE has worked well, much better than expected

• by far not at the end of the road for stimulus if need be

• we have a lively political conversation in US

• major changes to global trade policies could be an issue

• fully possible to see scenarios that aren't good