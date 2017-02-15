Could intervene any time if krona strengthens too much - Riksbank's Ingves

Could intervene any time if krona strengthens too much - Riksbank's IngvesBy Haresh Menghani
In the post-monetary policy decision chat with Bloomberg, Sweden's central bank Chief Stefan Ingves was quoted saying they could intervene any time if Krona strengthens too much.
Key highlights:
• sees no big problem with govt bond liquidity
• important that krona doesn't strengthen too rapidly
• inflation to move sideways in coming months
• FX mandate serves us well in an uncertain world
• QE has worked well, much better than expected
• by far not at the end of the road for stimulus if need be
• we have a lively political conversation in US
• major changes to global trade policies could be an issue
• fully possible to see scenarios that aren't good