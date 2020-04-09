Coronavirus update: Spain’s tally shows new infections and deaths slow on Thursday

The Spanish Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases increased by 5,756 to 152,446 on Thursday from 146,690 reported on Wednesday.

The death toll rose by 683 to 15,238 on Thursday vs. Wednesday’s 14,555.

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez noted that the virus data is encouraging and we are close to the beginning of the decline.

'The fire is starting to come under control', he added.

EUR/USD reaction

Better market mood has diminished the safe-haven appeal of the US dollar and therefore, boosted the EUR/USD pair to a new session high of 1.0882.

Markets remain hopeful of an improvement in the virus situation worldwide amid signs of the spread slowing down.