Coronavirus update Italy: 21,994 new cases on Tuesday, highest one-day increase

The Italian health ministry reported on Tuesday that they have confirmed 21,994 cases of coronavirus infections, the highest one-day increase yet, in the country, per Reuters.

Additionally, the ministry noted that there were 221 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, the first reading above 200 since mid-May.

Market reaction

The shared currency doesn't seem to be paying any mind to this development. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1833, gaining 0.22% on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Italy's FTSE MIB Index lost 1.5% on Tuesday and posted its lowest daily close in a month.