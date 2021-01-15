Coronavirus: UK set to vaccinate half a million people a day from next week

The UK is preparing to conduct vaccinations for half a million people per day from next week, The UK Times reported, citing an unnamed "senior Whitehall source".

Key details

“All over-50s could be vaccinated by the end of March.”

government is preparing to more than double the pace of the programme next week.”

“Vaccines for as many as half a million people a day.”

“Ministers believe that they will have enough doses to hit Boris Johnson's target of inoculating the 15 million most vulnerable people by February 15.”

Market reaction

The news has little to no impact on the pound, as GBP/USD keeps its range around 1.3680 ahead of the UK GDP and industrial figures.