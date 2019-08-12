Earlier on Tuesday, the Telegraph spotted results ComRes survey to spot public support to the UK’s Prime Minister (PM) in delivering Brexit by any means.

Giving the details, the news report further says that the ComRes survey found that 54% of British adults think Parliament should be prorogued to prevent (Members of the Parliaments) MPs stopping a no-deal Brexit. It was further known from the survey that the Prime Minister is more in tune with the public’s views on Brexit than MPs, following his promise to deliver Brexit by October 31 “do or die”.

FX implication

While the UK politicians have recently been spotted plotting against the PM’s Brexit pledge, the public is in his support, which in turn could help the leader go a mile further away from emphasizing on market behavior in a case of hard Brexit. As a result, the British Pound (GBP) will have to take the hit, though no immediate market reaction to the news was witnessed.