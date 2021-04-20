COIN Stock Price Prediction: Coinbase Global hangs on as bitcoin slumps, technical levels to watch

COIN suffers on Monday as crypto and Bitcoin have a tough weekend.

COIN shares ended Monday down 2.6% on the day.

Other crypto shares also suffer losses on Monday.

Coinbase launched on Wednesday on the Nasdaq to much investor anticipation. The crypto sector has been one of the most revolutionary developments to financial markets this century as Bitcoin steadily inserts itself into the mainstream. Companies are increasingly making Bitcoin part of their future plans with Goldman Sachs, VISA, Tesla and others all getting on board. Coinbase is akin to an exchange allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Soon after opening, its value exceeded that of some of the largest stock exchanges in the world, most notably the NYSE and Nasdaq.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 and has a near 12% share of the crypto market, according to regulatory filings. Coinbase has 56 million users.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

COIN stock forecast

The latest results from Coinbase show just how tied the company's revenues are to the underlying crypto leader Bitcoin. As BTC doubled in price in the first quarter of 2021 so Coinbase's revenue has surged. COIN said revenue for Q1 2021 will likely be $1.8 billion versus $1.3 billion for the full year 2020.

As demonstrated in our last look at the technical chart picture, COIN has flagged up the dreaded DeMark 9 sell on the hourly charts. Given COIN is a new listing, we cannot use daily data as there just is not enough of it yet. Other indicators are neutral. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and Williams indicators are all in neutral territory. Volume and volatility are low.

COIN opened with a gap lower on Monday based on Bitcoin's weekend fall. In doing so, COIN breached the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement from the opening day high to low. This is the first resistance should COIN turn bullish, $338.24.

Support comes at $310.22, the opening day low. This is the current target from the DeMark sell signal. Technical analysis is never an exact science, but particularly in a new listing with limited data, so caution and solid risk management should be the order of the day.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.