China’s Vice Premier He: Will take measures to boost economy in Q1 – Xinhua

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, Reuters shared comments from China Vice Premier Liu He, appeared in Xinhua news, as the diplomat chairs a meeting on economy and capital markets.
Key quotes
Monetary policy should take initiatives to support economy.
Will keep appropriate growth in new loans.
Will make timely research and take forceful measures to prevent risks among property developers.
Talks between China and US regulators on Chinese listed companies in US have made positive progress.
China and US regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.
Chinese government continues to support companies to list overseas.
Will steadily push forward and complete rectification of big platform companies as soon as possible.
Will promote steady and healthy development of platform economy.
Will step up communication and coordination with hong kong regulators on financial markets.
Market reaction
AUD/USD renews intraday high of around 0.7215 following the upbeat news, up 0.20% on a day by the press time.
Read: AUD/USD regains 0.7200 as Ukraine-Russia, Fed woes battle China’s upbeat covid news
