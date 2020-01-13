China’s trade growth seen rebounding in December – Reuters poll

Benefiting from a low base effect, the Chinese economy is likely to report stronger trade growth numbers in December, the latest Reuters poll of 31 economists revealed on Monday.

Key Findings:

“Exports by the world’s second-largest economy likely rose 3.2% in December from a year earlier, improving from a 1.3% drop in November and marking the first pickup since a 3.3% rise in July.

Imports are forecast to have jumped 9.6% from a year earlier in December, the strongest pace since October 2018.

However, analysts say the risks of further complications and a re-escalation of trade tensions remains, despite the preliminary deal.

Goldman Sachs analysts said the turnaround was due mainly to the low base and a more visible effect of front-loading of exports last month.”