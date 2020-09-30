China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 51.5 in September

China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) accelerated to 51.5 in September from August’s 51.0 while beating the consensus forecast of 51.2.

Meanwhile, the official services Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) jumped to 55.9 in September vs. 52.1 expected and 55.2 last.

The private Caixin manufacturing PMI will also be published in an hour’s time. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a reading of 53.1, the same as in August.

Market reaction

AUD/USD shrugged-off the above forecasts Chinese PMIs, keeping its range below the five-day highs of 0.7150.