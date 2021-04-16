China’s NBS: Based on Q1 indicators, economy has got off to good start

Additional headlines are crossing the wires from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), as the press conference continues after the release of the country’s key economic data.
Based on Q1 indicators, the economy has got off to good start.
There has been continued improvement in production and demand.
QoQ growth still shows continued growth of major indicators in Q1.
Economic performance in steady recovery.
Prices and employment are generally stable.
Foundation for domestic recovery not yet consolidated.
Service industry, smaller firms still face challenges.
Pork prices poised to continue falling.
CPI for the whole year likely to be kept in moderate range.
Market reaction
AUD/USD keeps its corrective downside intact, now trading close to daily lows of 0.7724 reached after the dismal Chinese macro news.
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping up at critical resistance
The daily chart is coinciding with a longer-term bearish outlook that opens risk to the downside having completed a significant correction of the prior bearish impulse. Bears can target a downside extension from the lower time frames.
Dogecoin price targets massive 50% breakout to a new all-time high
Dogecoin price has established a bull flag on the 1-hour chart. Only one crucial resistance level separates the digital asset from a significant 50% upswing. The network growth of Dogecoin continues increasing adding credence to the bullish outlook.
EUR/USD: Thursday’s bearish spinning top below 1.2000 probes buyers
EUR/USD picks up bids after the first negative daily closing of the week. Strong RSI, successful break of 50-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful. Horizontal line from February 05 adds to the downside support, bulls will have a bumpy road beyond 1.2000.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.