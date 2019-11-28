China’s Hong Kong affairs office: US is the biggest black hand behind unrest in Hong Kong

China’s Hong Kong affairs office voiced their displeasure and opposition against the Hong Kong Democracy Act, signed by US President Trump late Wednesday.

Key Quotes:

Strongly condemns US law on Hong Kong.

The US is the biggest black hand behind unrest in Hong Kong.

There is a little market reaction to these incoming headlines from China, condemning the latest US move. However, the risk tone remains tepid, as markets weigh the impact of this on the likely US-China trade deal. USD/JPY is off six-month tops below 109.50 while S&P 500 futures extend losses, down -0.43%, at the time of press.