China's Gold imports in 2022 hit highest level since 2018 – WGC

According to the latest data published by the World Gold Council (WGC) on Wednesday, China's gold imports rebounded strongly in the second half of last year.
Additional takeaways
China's Gold imports increased by 64% year-on-year last year, totaling upto 1,343 mt of gold, the highest level since 2018.
China’s Gold imports reached 157 mt in December.
The total amount of gold withdrawn from the Shanghai Gold Exchange in January this year was 140 mt, down 25% from the same period last year, mainly affected by the CNY holiday.
Earlier this month, the People's Bank of China reported that it increased its holdings of gold by 970,000 ounces to 64.64 million ounces in December last year, increasing its holdings of gold for the second consecutive month.
Market reaction
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,842 on its rebound from six-week troughs of $1,831, underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar and resurgent Chinese Gold demand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6900 following Aussie jobs data-led blow
AUD/USD is trading near 0.6900, recovering ground following a nearly 40 pip slump on the downbeat Australian employment data. The US Dollar is correcting further amid a better market mood and sluggish Treasury yields. China's Xi comments also underpin the pair.
EUR/USD bounces off 50-day EMA but stays on bear’s radar
EUR/USD renews its intraday high near 1.0705 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains while bouncing off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Gold pokes monthly low amid strong United States Treasury bond yields
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains depressed around $1,835 after posting the biggest daily fall in two weeks around the 1.5-month low. The yellow metal portrays the market’s inaction during early Thursday but stays on the bear’s radar.
XRP: Bulls take charge as $0.44 shows promise of being tagged
XRP price has shown a 6.5% increase in the past three days, sparking hope of an extended bullish trend. Last week's 6% downswing has been fully reversed as the bulls have produced a candlestick close above both the 8-day exponential moving range and 21-day simple moving average.
Higher for longer hits selectively, for now
Monthly US inflation came in line with expectations in January. After hesitating, rates went resolutely higher. Given the lack of a clear signal in the CPI report, we take this as a sign that there are still complacent longs vulnerable to the higher-for-longer narrative.