China’s Commerce Ministry urges US to correct its wrong practices as soon as possible

China's Commerce Ministry on Tuesday urged the United States (US) side to correct its ‘wrong practices’ as soon as possible.

Key quotes

Responds to US saying it has proposed to talk with China after rare earths restrictions.

US cannot have talks while threatening to intimidate and introduce new restrictions, which is not right way to get along with China.

Urges US side to correct its ‘wrong practices’ as soon as possible, show sincerity in talks with China.

Two sides have maintained communication under the framework of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism.

On Monday, also held working-level talks with the US.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.02% higher on the day to trade at 0.6516.