China’s Commerce Ministry: To deepen trade ties with ASEAN – Global Times

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Monday, they will contribute to deepening trade ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while the body plays a key central role in regional cooperation.

Key quotes

“East Asian economies ought to make joint efforts to rebuild economic and social confidence in the midst of the raging coronavirus pandemic and global trade and investment shockwaves.”

“It's universally agreed that actions will be taken to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability to mitigate the economic and social impact of the pandemic and to boost the interconnectedness of supply chains.”

“There's also a consensus on the support for necessary reforms of the WTO and the creation of an open, transparent, non-discriminative, stable and a mutually beneficial trade and investment environment.”

“It was pushing for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year, as per the original schedule.”