China’s Caixin Services PMI surprisingly jumps to 51.4 in February vs. 50.8 expected

China's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) unexpectedly firmed to 51.4 in February from 51 in January, the latest data published by Caixin showed Wednesday.
The market consensus was for a 50.8 reading.
AUD/USD reaction to China’s Services PMI
At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading modestly flat on the day just above 0.6250, unimpressed by upbeat Chinese data.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases below 0.6250 as Trump addresses Congress
AUD/USD is easing below the 0.6250 barrier in Wednesday's Asian session. The pair flirts with lows despite the impressive Australian Q4 GDP and China's February Caixin Services PMI data as US-Sino trade war fears remain a drag on the risk sensitve Aussie. Trump's Congressional address is underway.
USD/JPY pares gains to near 150.00 as Trump's tariff uncertainty roil markets
USD/JPY has pared early gains to trade near 150.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. Uncertainty around Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico roil markets, extending risk aversion into the second straight day in Asia and boosting the haven demand for the Japanese Yen, weighing on the pair. Trump speaks before Congress.
Gold: Buyers take a breather above $2,900 amid risk aversion
Gold price is consolidating the two-day upswing above $2,900 early Wednesday as buyers take a breather ahead of crtical US ADP employment data, which could provide fresh hints on the Fed's next interest rate move. Meanwhile, trade war fears-led risk aversion could limit Gold price downside.
Binance media traction drops 103% as Trump excluded BNB from crypto strategic reserve: How will price react?
Binance Coin price stabilized at $560 on Tuesday, with its 9% decline representing the lowest losses among the top five crypto assets. Rising trading volumes appear to be cushioning the impact of negative market sentiment.
Tariffs, Ukraine and Oil dominate
The US imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting from today, it also imposed another 10% on China. The US also confirmed that it would suspend all military aid to Ukraine.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.