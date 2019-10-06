China trade surplus with US arrived at $26.89B in May vs. $21.01B previous

According to the latest data published by the China Customs on Monday, the Chinese trade surplus with the US expanded by $26.89 billion in May vs. $21.01 billion surplus growth seen last.

China’s trade surplus with the US stood at $ 110.55 billion during January to May.

Separately, the Global Times reported that China-US trade reached 1.42 trillion yuan ($205.5 billion) in the first five months, a 9.6% drop, making the US China’s third largest trade partner.