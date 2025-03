China: Three major structural constraints prevent boosting consumption – BBH

"In our view, fiscal reforms that leads households to have a greater piece of the economic pie in combination with a gradual revaluation of China’s currency could help China achieve that long-overdue investment-to-consumer pivot."

"ii) High precautionary savings. Households save a significant portion of their income (over 30% of GDP) due in part to weak social safety nets, falling job security, and an aging population. Moreover, wealth is concentrated among higher-income groups who tend to save more rather than spend. iii) High levels of household debt. Household debt is quite large relative to household income at 145%. For comparison, US household liabilities to disposable income totaled 95% in Q4 2024."

"i) Low household income levels. China household income accounts for 61% of GDP while in the West households retain a larger share of what they produce, typically 70-80% of GDP. China’s investment-driven growth model means that local governments capture a significant portion of economic output due to their control of land sales and infrastructure investment."

China’s January-February economic data was better-than-anticipated. Meanwhile, China unveiled on Sunday a 'Special Action Plan to Boost Consumption' by raising incomes, stabilizing the housing and stock markets, and improving medical and pension services. In fact, rebalancing the economy away from investment toward domestic consumption has been an explicit goal of China since the December 2004 Central Economic Work Conference. However, three major structural constraints prevent any meaningful effort to boost the role consumption plays in the economy, BBH FX analysts report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.