"Despite the solid performance in Q1, the unprecedentedly high bilateral tariffs between the US and China imposed in early April will likely weigh sharply on the trade and growth outlook. We continue to expect fiscal policy to do the heavy lifting, supplemented by easing monetary policy, to mitigate downside risks. We estimate that an additional 1.0-1.5% of GDP of fiscal stimulus would be needed if the tariffs stay at current levels for a long period, to prevent growth from significantly undershooting the growth target."

"Real activity growth accelerated in March, beating market consensus by a significant margin. Industrial production (IP) growth jumped to 7.7% y/y in March from 5.9% in January-February, likely indicating front-loaded activity, along with a 12.4% surge in y/y export growth. Consumer goods retail sales growth edged up 1.9ppt to 5.9% y/y, registering the fastest growth since end-2023, partly thanks to base effects and the trade-in programme. Services retail sales growth remained solid at 5% y/y. We estimate that fixed asset investment growth picked up 0.2ppt to 4.3% y/y in March on faster private, manufacturing and infrastructure investment growth. Meanwhile, real estate investment continued to contract by 10% y/y. Last but not least, services production index growth accelerated 0.7ppt from 2M-2025 to 6.3% y/y."

"China’s Q1 real GDP growth remained resilient at 5.4% y/y. Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP growth eased modestly to 1.2% q/q in Q1 from 1.6% in Q4-2024. The stronger-than-expected y/y growth in Q1 likely provides a cushion for meeting the annual growth target of c.5% this year against the backdrop of increasing external headwinds."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.