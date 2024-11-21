China SMEI: Services softened again in November – Standard Chartered

“The credit sub-index stayed at 51.7 in November as banks remained supportive to SME lending. SMEs’ cost of funding was relatively stable, and liquidity conditions were steady, with the cash surplus indicator no longer lingering below 50. More surveyed SMEs expect the CNY to depreciate against the USD in the coming three months compared to last month, while overall exchange rate expectations remained stable.”

“Manufacturing performance remained relatively resilient; sales and production sub-indices rebounded to above 50 in November. Both domestic and external demand stayed solid ahead of the year-end holidays, supporting new orders. Cross-border e-commerce sales picked up again this month. Meanwhile, non-manufacturing SMEs continued to face headwinds, with the sales, investment and profitability sub-indices stayed in contractionary territory for a sixth straight month. Real estate, construction, and retail sales and wholesale remained key drags. Expectations among non-manufacturing SMEs deteriorated again after recovering in October.”

“Our proprietary Small and Medium Enterprise Confidence Index (SMEI; Bloomberg: SCCNSMEI <Index>) moderated to 50.4 in November from 50.7 in October, staying in expansionary territory for a second straight month. That said, the performance and expectations sub-indices both fell below 50 to 49.6 and 49.8, respectively, suggesting a m/m softening after the October rebound.”

Headline SMEI edged down 0.3pts to 50.4 in November; credit conditions continued to improve. Performance and expectations sub-indices both retreated into contractionary territory. Manufacturing remained stable; services SMEs reported further declines in sales, price and profitability. Bank credit remained favourable for SMEs; CNY depreciation expectations picked up, Standard Chartered’s economists Hunter Chan and Shuang Ding note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.