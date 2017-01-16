China: President Xi goes to Davos - BBH

Research Team at BBH notes that this will be the first time a Chinese President attends Davos and it is part of an important and ironic juxtaposition that appears to be unfolding.

Key Quotes

“It will be Chinese "core" leader that will defend globalization from the populism and protectionism that appears to be on the rise in the United States and Europe. The shoe has been on the other foot for years. Chinese nationalism was worrisome for many. It was China's reluctance to free-trade rules embodied in the WTO agreements that was the cause of much trade friction. Meanwhile, the price of stabilizing the economy has been a continued increase in credit extension. At the same time, capital controls have been tightened stem the outflows. The painful squeeze inflicted in the offshore yuan market continues to deter speculation as CNH is trading at its largest premium (rather than the more usual discount) for the longest period under this dual currency regime.”

“We had argued that just like Bush and Obama backed off their campaign pledges to cite China as a currency manipulator when they assumed office. Our forecast that Trump would also back off his pledge to cite China on day one was also bluster is coming to pass. In an interview in the Wall Street Journal, the President-elect says it won't be day one. He will talk to them first. Revealing either his reluctance to take language seriously or a subtle slight to China, Trump referred to President Xi as chairman. It would be like calling a US president Commander. It is a title they have but not this purpose. Alternatively, it could be a jab that Xi is not elected. More antagonistic to the Chinese, Trump said he is not committed to the US traditional one-China policy. He claimed it was up for negotiations.”