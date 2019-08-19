China: LPR reform to improve policy pass-through – Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered analyst’s note that according to the statement from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) dated 16 August, the loan prime rate (LPR) will replace the conventional benchmark loan rate (BLR) as the main reference rate for new bank loans, effective immediately.
Key Quotes
“The following major changes have been made as part of the LPR reform:
1. Publish the new LPR at 09:30 on the 20th of each month, rather than daily
2. Expand the number of LPR submission banks to 18 from 10
3. New LPR to be quoted with reference to the 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) plus a spread, no longer linked with the BLR
4. Introduce a new 5-year LPR for mortgage and long-term loan pricing
5. Revise macro-prudential assessment (MPA) criteria to ensure new loans are priced on the LPR and banks do not set an implicit floor for the lending rate.”
“LPR reform will have the following major effects on banks and markets, in our view:
1. Better pass-through of PBoC’s policy rates to banks’ lending rate via the revised LPR and MLF operations, leading to lower financing costs for corporates
2. Pick-up in banks’ demand for bonds as returns on loans fall;
3. Likely fall in deposit and wealth management product (WMP) rates over time as banks are under pressure to protect their net interest margins (NIMs)
4. We expect the PBoC to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and MLF rate in 2019 to alleviate pressure on banks’ NIMs and return on equity (ROE), and achieve sustainable credit growth
5. The PBoC will need to conduct MLF operations more frequently and broaden the scope of collateral to improve the influence of MLF on banks’ funding costs
6. Demand for LPR hedging is expected to pick up strongly
7. The concept of funds transfer pricing (FTP) will be enhanced.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.