China looking to exclude national security issues from US trade negotiations - WSJ

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), China is looking to exclude national security issues from the trade negotiations with the US with an aim to break the deadlock.

" China is looking to narrow the scope of its negotiations with the US to only trade matters," the WSJ said.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield reacted positively to this headline and retraced a small portion of its daily fall. At the moment, the 10-year T-bond yield is down 0.75% on the day at 1.725%.