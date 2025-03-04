China: CPI inflation likely negative in February – Standard Chartered

"The US has imposed additional tariffs on all of its imports from China since early February to date. We expect 2M-2025 trade activity to have been affected, with export growth slowing and import growth turning negative over the period. CPI inflation likely fell to -0.6% y/y in February due to a high base and a decline in food, services and fuel prices. Meanwhile, PPI deflation may have moderated on higher metal and construction material prices."

"The official manufacturing PMI rebounded to 50.2 in February from 49.1 in January after the Lunar New Year holidays. The average new orders and production PMIs for 2M-2025 were 50.2 and 51.2, respectively, indicating steady manufacturing activity. We therefore expect industrial production (IP) growth to have stayed resilient at 5.0% y/y over the period. Expansion of the equipment upgrade and consumer goods trade-in programmes likely supported fixed asset investment (FAI) and retail sales growth."

Official manufacturing PMI rebounded in February; 2-month average suggests steady production activity. Trade performance likely weakened last month due to both the holiday and tariff impact. CPI may have dropped y/y on a fall in prices of food, fuel and services, as well as a high base effect. Retail sales and FAI growth likely edged up on policy support, while IP growth may have moderated, Standard Chartered's economists report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.