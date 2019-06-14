Canadian PM Trudeau to visit Washington to seek support in China row

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Office released a statement late-Thursday, citing that PM Justin Trudeau will travel to Washington on June 20th to discuss trade and ask the US President Donald Trump to lean on China to release two Canadians, Reuters reports.

Trudeau’s office said: “Ahead of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit, the two leaders will discuss key global challenges, including China’s wrongful detention of two Canadian citizens.”

According to Trudeau’s office, he and Trump will also discuss the pending ratification of a new three-way trade agreement with Mexico that was signed last November and will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

China has sentenced two other Canadians convicted of drug trafficking to death and blocked Canadian agricultural shipments worth billions of dollars.