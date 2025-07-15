Canadian Dollar steady as traders digest inflation data from Canada and US

- The Canadian Dollar strengthens slightly against the US Dollar after June CPI data matches expectations.
- Headline CPI in Canada rose by 1.9% YoY, up from 1.7% in May, driven by smaller declines in gasoline prices and higher durable goods costs.
- US CPI surprises to the upside, with headline inflation rising 0.3% MoM and 2.7% YoY.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is little changed, though slightly firmer against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, as traders digest fresh inflation data from both Canada and the United States. The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, released at 12:30 GMT, provided new insights into the monetary policy outlooks for the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), particularly as markets remain focused on the inflationary impact of recent tariffs.
At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is trading near 1.3675, holding within a narrow, week-long trading range. The pair has exhibited limited directional momentum in recent sessions, with price action largely confined between support at around 1.3650 and resistance near 1.3700.
Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that the CPI rose by 1.9% YoY in June, up from 1.7% in May, matching market expectations. The modest rise in annual inflation was largely driven by a smaller drop in gasoline prices and faster price increases for durable goods, including passenger vehicles and household furniture.
Meanwhile, core CPI, which strips out food and energy, climbed to 2.7% YoY from 2.5% in May, signaling that underlying inflationary pressures are picking up. This reinforces the BoC's cautious stance, making another rate cut at the upcoming July 30 policy meeting less certain. While headline inflation remains near target, the uptick in core prices may give policymakers reason to pause.
In contrast, the US CPI report showed a sharper acceleration in price pressures. Headline inflation rose to 0.3% MoM — the largest gain in five months — lifting the annual rate to 2.7%, up from 2.4% in May. The Core CPI also increased by 0.2% MoM, with the annual rate rising to 2.9% from 2.8%.
The report showed firm price gains across energy, transportation, and tariff-affected sectors, suggesting trade-related inflation is beginning to flow through to consumers.
The hotter-than-expected US inflation print has pushed back market expectations for an interest rate cut in the near term.
Looking ahead, traders will be paying close attention to speeches from several Fed officials later today, following the stronger-than-expected US inflation data. Fed Governors Michael Barr and Michelle Bowman, along with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, are all scheduled to speak. With the next FOMC meeting approaching, any shift in tone could influence interest rate expectations and impact the US Dollar’s near-term direction.
Canadian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.09%
|0.15%
|-0.22%
|-0.37%
|-0.38%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.22%
|-0.13%
|-0.31%
|-0.33%
|-0.19%
|GBP
|0.09%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|-0.09%
|-0.29%
|-0.30%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
|-0.26%
|-0.38%
|-0.50%
|-0.56%
|-0.36%
|CAD
|0.22%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.38%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.37%
|0.31%
|0.29%
|0.50%
|0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.24%
|NZD
|0.38%
|0.33%
|0.30%
|0.56%
|0.22%
|0.03%
|0.31%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.19%
|-0.01%
|0.36%
|-0.09%
|-0.24%
|-0.31%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to fresh tops beyond 1.1700
EUR/USD gathers extra steam and jumps to two-day highs north of the 1.1700 region following the sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback, all in response to news saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell.
GBP/USD climbs to new highs near 1.3470, Dollar accelerates losses
GBP/USD picks up pace and advances to daily peaks in the 1.3470 zone on the back of the increasing downward pressure on the US Dollar after President Trump asked politicians if he can fire Fed Chief Powell.
Gold hits three-week highs near $3,380
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.