Canadian Dollar rides rough against Greenback post-CPI inflation print

Share:

USD/CAD recovers to 1.3500 in choppy trading.

Canada takes a back seat with strictly low-tier data on offer.

US CPI inflation eased but less than expected.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) was mixed on Tuesday, either holding flat or grabbing slim gains against some of its major currency peers, all while shedding points against the US Dollar (USD). Headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in higher than expected, but overall CPI inflation declined, helping to bolster investor rate cut bets from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Canada only brings a smattering of low-tier economic data to the release schedule this week, leaving the Canadian Dollar exposed to broader market flows. Thursday brings Canadian Manufacturing Sales for January, and Friday will give an update on Canadian Housing Starts in February. Neither is expected to move the needle in a meaningful way.

Daily digest market movers: Uneven US CPI inflation print falls overall but less than hoped for

US CPI headline inflation for the year ended February ticked up to 3.2% YoY versus the expected hold at 3.1%.

Core US YoY CPI ticked down to 3.8% from the previous 3.9%, but still higher than the median market forecast of 3.7%.

MoM CPI ticked higher to 0.4% as expected, slightly accelerating from the previous print of 0.3%.

MoM Core CPI held steady at 0.4% versus the forecasted decline to 0.3%.

Markets turn to Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures for February.

Core PPI in February is expected to ease to 1.9% from the previous 2.0%.

MoM Retail Sales in February are forecast to rebound to 0.8% after the previous print of -0.8%.

Friday will see the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for March, which is forecast to hold at 76.9.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.26% 0.16% 0.28% 0.68% 0.40% 0.09% EUR -0.12% 0.14% 0.04% 0.15% 0.54% 0.27% -0.03% GBP -0.27% -0.14% -0.11% -0.01% 0.40% 0.14% -0.16% CAD -0.16% -0.04% 0.11% 0.10% 0.50% 0.23% -0.03% AUD -0.26% -0.14% 0.01% -0.09% 0.40% 0.14% -0.15% JPY -0.68% -0.54% -0.40% -0.51% -0.43% -0.27% -0.56% NZD -0.39% -0.26% -0.14% -0.21% -0.11% 0.28% -0.29% CHF -0.10% 0.04% 0.17% 0.06% 0.13% 0.55% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: USD/CAD back into familiar technical levels near 1.3500

On Tuesday, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was down close to a fifth of a percent against the US Dollar, but it remained next to flat against the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The Antipodeans and Japanese Yen (JPY) are broadly softer on the day, giving up ground against the CAD.

USD/CAD is back into the 1.3500 handle once again after choppy trading in the early Tuesday session. It bounced from 1.3470 and saw hard pushback from 1.3520. The pair is bound between supply and demand zones between 1.3450 and 1.3590.

A bullish turn in the USD/CAD will bounce bids off of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3478, and the way is open for buyers to explore into the 1.3600 handle as a pattern of higher highs bakes into the chart paper. On the low side, failure to capture territory north of the 200-day SMA will see the pair dump back into early February low bids near 1.3360.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart