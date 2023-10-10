Canadian Dollar settles mostly flat for Tuesday as Crude Oil price gains ease off after Gaza fears

Share:

The Canadian Dollar is treading water after an extended weekend.

Crude Oil is seeing thin action for Tuesday, sapping momentum from the Loonie.

The broad-market focus remains on Gaza Strip geopolitics.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) traded mostly flat against the US Dollar (USD) through the Tuesday market session, with only minor moves on the top and bottom ends. The pair set an early-day low of 1.3569 before rebounding to 1.3617, and the USD/CAD is now bouncing around the middle, heading into Wednesday's market sessions near 1.3585.

Canada's economic data remains thin for the trading week’s release schedule, leaving the CAD exposed to US Dollar flows and broader investor sentiment.

Market focus remains firmly planted on the ongoing Gaza Strip escalation following Israel’s ongoing response to Hamas rocket attacks over the weekend. Investors are keeping an eye out for any geopolitical spillover from the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading to nearby Middle East countries.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar sees little momentum for Tuesday

CAD flat for Tuesday as investors wait for headlines.

Crude Oil is trading softly back, keeping the Loonie constrained.

Broad-market sentiment is recovering cautiously from the weekend’s geopolitical escalation.

USD/CAD traders will be looking ahead to Wednesday Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for the US; expected to show a slight increase year-on-year from 2.2% to 2.3%.

Inflation remains a key focus for markets as investors hope for signs that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will get pushed to making rate cuts sooner.

Thursday brings US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, markets looking for a month-on-month decline from 0.6% to 0.3%.

Crude Oil’s price jump on-reaction to Gaza Strip conflict is unlikely to spark long-term moves.

Oil market suppliers are struggling to meet global demand, but a massive overhang in refined gasoline reserves is pressuring prices back down.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar seeing minor gains, USD/CAD struggling to hold 1.36

The USD/CAD pair is testing lower but still firmly planted between Tuesday’s top and bottom, though a minor uptick for the Canadian Dollar saw the pair shed pips from the 1.3600 level. The USD/CAD is now retesting into the low side of the 1.3600 handle heading into the Wednesday trading session.

The Greenback-Loonie pair tumbled below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3640 in Monday’s trading, and the pair is struggling to develop a rebound.

Daily candlesticks see the USD/CAD declining for three straight days, down nearly 1.5% from the last high of 1.3785, and a continued decline will set the pair for a challenge of the 50-day SMA near 1.3536.